Grand Theft Auto V: Download the game for free in these 5 easy steps

New Delhi: Epic Games` digital videogame store is the talk of the town in the last couple of days.

So much has been the rush around the gaming store that Epic Games` digital videogame store crashed down as gamers thronged the online site for free access to Grand Theft Auto V.

The Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) is available on PC for free.

Media reports, first appeared in Gamepressure, said that the GTA V will be available for free on the Epic Games Store between May 14 and May 21.

Here are few simple steps you can use to download your Grand Theft Auto V for free.

Visit the Epic Games Store website where you can register for an account. Enter all the details and complete your registration process

Install the game on your Widows website by clicking the download option

Once your download is complete, Log in and click the “Store” button on the navigation sidebar

Navigate down and you will see the Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition poster

Click the Get Gtav Free button



You are done

The Grand Theft Auto V was the fifth instalment of the 16-year-old game after Grand Theft Auto IV was released in 2008. It was released in September 2013 and has since garnered over 100 million gaming enthusiasts.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise allows players to cruise around a make-believe gameworld based on real-life locations such as Los Angeles.

The GTA V had sparked a lot of debate on adult content and violence but it received strong reviews and racked up $800 million in first-day sales alone, as per a Reuters report.

Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA V is still one of the best-selling games so far this year, according to research firm NPD.

However, in the recent days the videogame has faced stiff competition from increasingly popular, free-to-play online games such as Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.