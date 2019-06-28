HP brings world's first dual-screen gaming laptop to India

New Delhi: PC and printer major HP Inc on Friday brought world's first dual-screen gaming laptop "OMEN X 2S" to India for a starting price of Rs 209,990.

HP has added an additional second screen to the "OMEN X 2S" in the form of a six-inch (1080p) touchscreen in between the main screen and keypad that lets players message friends on WhatsApp, browse music streaming services, watch YouTube or even serve as a hub for "OMEN Command Center" software.

The "OMEN X 2S" has a real-time, screen mirroring feature that can cut and magnify parts of the main screen -- including copying the map portion of a racing game -- to the second screen, ensuring that vision is centered and head movement more vertical than horizontal, the company said in a statement.

"At HP, we share our users' passion and love for the game -- be it beginners, enthusiasts or professionals. We have engineered the best experiences based on user insights to enable a holistic and exciting gaming ecosystem for the modern gamers in India," said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India.

The device is 20-mm thin (20 per cent reduction in thickness over previous versions) with a full-metal chassis and is the first 15-inch diagonal gaming laptop to come with an applied liquid metal compound to the thermal system called "OMEN Tempest".

The company also launched a new lineup of OMEN and HP Pavilion gaming devices in India to raise the bar for gaming experiences.

HP OMEN 15 Laptop is available now from a starting price of Rs 124,990 while HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Laptop is available from a starting price of Rs 70,990. Gaming Mouse would cost another Rs 1,799.

The OMEN laptops have up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 featuring Max-Q7 design, up to the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i9 high performance mobile processor, powered by up to 5.0 GHz Turbo, eight cores and 16 threads and up to 16 GB RAM.

The new Intel Wi-Fi 6 designed to support gigabit speeds up the wireless game with up to 3X faster file transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5.

We are pushing the paradigms of gaming innovations through disruptive new devices like OMEN X 2S, that provide unmatched experiences to the gamers and help them reach the next level," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 is a laptop designed with a thinner frame than before. Technological improvements across the board arrive with options up to the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 high performance mobile CPUs and up to the recently announced NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q design.

Constructed with Qi wireless charging capabilities, the OMEN Outpost Mousepad can fully charge the OMEN Photon Mouse in 2.5 hours and works with compatible smartphones.