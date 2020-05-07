PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 has Rs 50 lakh prize money: Here’s how to register

New Delhi: PUBG Corporation, the company behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, has announced the registration dates for the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020.

“PUBG MOBILE India Series 2020 is in the quest for India’s new champions. If you and your mates have it in you to rise victorious in your home soil, then waste no time. Register your squad here and get in the race to become India’s next heroes,” the company said in its registration page.

If you are interested in the PUBG gaming, you can enrol for the tournament before May 17.

A total of 256 teams will compete in the online qualifiers.

Quarter finals will have a total of 64 Team’s. 56 qualified teams from online qualifiers and 8 new invited teams will play the quarter finals.

32 top teams from Quarter Finals will advance to the semifinals. The Teams will fight it out for the top 16 slots.

The top 16 teams in the country play for the Grand Finals where they will be fighting for Rs 50 lakh prize money.

After three days of intense battle and teams getting through a total of 18 matches, the champions will be declared.