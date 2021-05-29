Ghaziabad: COVID-19 patient with yellow, black and white fungus dies

Ghaziabad: A 59-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was also detected with black, white and yellow fungus, has passed away here, the doctor treating him said on Saturday.

"Kunwar Singh was under treatment but passed away due to toxemia (blood poisoning by toxins) at 7.30 pm on Friday," Dr. B P Tyagi, an ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) specialist at Harsh Hospital in the city's Raj Nagar area, told PTI.

The doctor said Singh, a lawyer from Sanjay Nagar in the city, had approached him recently with Covid conditions.

"The yellow fungus, besides white and black fungus, was detected during endoscopy on May 24," Tyagi added.

Meanwhile, he said his hospital is treating another 59-year-old man from Muradnagar who has also been detected with yellow fungus infections.

"The fungus in Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Muradnagar, was detected near his brain. Half of his jaw has been removed," he said.

He too has toxemia but the level of infection is lesser than what Kunwar Singh had, the doctor said, adding the patient is on anti-fungal medication.

Ghaziabad, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has recorded 432 deaths linked to Covid-19 so far and 1,957 active cases of coronavirus, according to official figures updated till Friday.