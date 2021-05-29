हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Ghaziabad: COVID-19 patient with yellow, black and white fungus dies

A 59-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was also detected with black, white and yellow fungus, has passed away here, the doctor treating him said on Saturday.

Ghaziabad: COVID-19 patient with yellow, black and white fungus dies
Image used for representational purpose

Ghaziabad: A 59-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was also detected with black, white and yellow fungus, has passed away here, the doctor treating him said on Saturday.

"Kunwar Singh was under treatment but passed away due to toxemia (blood poisoning by toxins) at 7.30 pm on Friday," Dr. B P Tyagi, an ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) specialist at Harsh Hospital in the city's Raj Nagar area, told PTI.

The doctor said Singh, a lawyer from Sanjay Nagar in the city, had approached him recently with Covid conditions.

"The yellow fungus, besides white and black fungus, was detected during endoscopy on May 24," Tyagi added.

Meanwhile, he said his hospital is treating another 59-year-old man from Muradnagar who has also been detected with yellow fungus infections.

"The fungus in Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Muradnagar, was detected near his brain. Half of his jaw has been removed," he said.

He too has toxemia but the level of infection is lesser than what Kunwar Singh had, the doctor said, adding the patient is on anti-fungal medication.

Ghaziabad, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has recorded 432 deaths linked to Covid-19 so far and 1,957 active cases of coronavirus, according to official figures updated till Friday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19GhaziabadGhaziabad News
Next
Story

COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad extended till May 31, restrictions to continue due to rising cases

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Bollywood Breaking: Amitabh Bachchan buys a whopping Rs 31 cr worth duplex in Mumbai