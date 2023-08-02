trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643668
Ghaziabad News: Bal Vatika-3 Inaugurated At KVOF Muradnagar, Principal Shares Special Message

The senior teacher of the school, Mrs. Sudha Rani, explained the objectives and significance of Bal Vatika.

Following the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020, the inauguration of Bal Vatika-3 took place at Central Vidyalaya Ayudh Nirmaani in Muradnagar. The Principal of the school, Shyam Bahadur Yadav, warmly welcomed all the children and parents. The senior teacher of the school, Mrs. Sudha Rani, explained the objectives and significance of Bal Vatika. Addressing the parents, Principal Shyam Bahadur Yadav emphasized that the aim of the school is to provide a better environment according to the interests of the children rather than imposing education on them. He wished the children a bright future and prosperity.

All the children were taken to the Bal Vatika class along with their parents, and the Principal presented them with stationery items as gifts, which were highly appreciated by the parents. The success of this program was attributed to the special contributions of the Principal. The school family expressed gratitude to all the attending parents for their presence.


