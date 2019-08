Two persons were shot dead in an incident in Tronica City area of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Another person who was shot at suffered critical injuries.

They were shot at by unidentified assailants in Kidwai Nagar of Tronica City. The assailants reportedly opened fire during a robbery attempt.

The deceased have been identified as Dharamveer and Sonu. The third person, who got critically injured, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

More details are awaited.