हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manohar Parrikar

Ailing Goa CM Manohar Parrikar flown to Delhi for follow-up treatment at AIIMS: CMO

Manohar Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment.

Ailing Goa CM Manohar Parrikar flown to Delhi for follow-up treatment at AIIMS: CMO

PANAJI: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was on Thursday evening flown to New Delhi for follow-up treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), according to a  senior official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been recuperating at his private residence at Dona Paula near here since October 14 last year, after he was discharged from AIIMS.

"The Chief Minister flew to Delhi at around 6 PM after the conclusion of the three-day state legislative assembly session," the CMO official said.

The CMO official said that Goa CM's follow-up treatment got delayed due to the inauguration of Atal Setu (third bridge on River Mandovi) and the state assembly session.

Ever since he was discharged from AIIMS, Parrikar has made few public appearances.

He has been clearing official files from his residence.

The Chief Minister, who was admitted to hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New Delhi and the US in 2018, had chaired a Business Advisory Committee meeting last week.

On Wednesday, he presented the budget in the state assembly while sitting on his chair, with a tube inserted through his nose.

"I am presenting the budget in 'josh'. The 'josh' that is too high, very high, and fully in 'hosh'," he had said in the House. 

Tags:
Manohar ParrikarGoa CMAIIMSDelhi
Next
Story

Goa government brings bill to ban drinking on beaches

Must Watch

Deshhit: Know what are the 10 major achievements of Modi government