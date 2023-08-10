BIG Action By Goa CM, Drunk IPS Who Allegedly Misbehaved With Woman In Pub Shunted, Attached To DGP Office

PANAJI: As promised by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the state government has shunted an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who has been accused of misbehaving with a woman at a nightclub recently. According to a report forwarded to CM Sawant, the woman was with her partner when the IPS officer in question, A Koan, who was recently been posted to Goa, allegedly touched her inappropriately. The Goa CM had promised to take “strict action” against the IPS officer in view of the complaint.

The incident has come as a major embarrassment for Goa Police following which the state government relieved IPS officer A Koan from the deputy inspector general of police-range post on Wednesday.

What Happened At Goa Club?

It may be noted that a video clip that showed him getting drunk and allegedly misbehaving with a woman in a pub at Calangute went viral on Tuesday. The video shows an agitated woman arguing with the IPS officer, who was wearing a hat and continued drinking, and the pub's bouncers trying to stop her from approaching him. The IPS officer is also seen lifting his fallen hat from the floor and putting it back.

The clip later shows the DIG leaving the pub in an inebriated state, escorted by bouncers to the washroom. The subsequent CCTV camera footage showed that Koan was drunk and could barely walk.

Koan Was On Medical leave But Spotted At Club

Importantly, Koan was on medical leave from August 1 to 14 and staying at Vasco but he was seen at the pub in Calangute, almost 40km away. "Koan shall report to the director general of police (DGP) Goa with immediate effect," under-secretary (personnel) Nathine Araujo said in the order.

Inquiry Against Koan

Police initiated an internal inquiry into the incident in the absence of a complaint. Goa Police Chief Jaspal Singh said a report was sent to the chief minister for the government to take further action. He added they came to know about the incident via social media. “[It] was verified... based on the circumstances and prima facie it was found to be true. No statements have been recorded yet.”

Goa CM Promises Strict Action

In view of the incident, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the Union Home Ministry has been informed about the IPS officer's conduct. "Remaining decision will be taken by the home ministry," Sawant, who also holds the home portfolio, said.

CM Sawant also assured the legislative assembly that "strict action" will be taken against the IPS officer. "We will not tolerate such misbehaviour," Sawant said after GFP MLA Vijai Sardesai mentioned the incident in the House. Sardesai said the officer should be suspended and relieved. "Some of them (officers posted in Goa) behave as if they are here for a picnic, get drunk and misbehave," he said.