Manohar Parrikar is stable, tweets Goa CM's office amid reports of failing health

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's health is in a stable condition, tweeted the chief minister's office on Saturday amid reports of his deteriorating condition.

“With respect to some reports in media, it is hereby stated that Hon’ble Chief Minister @manoharparrikar's health parameters continues to remain stable,” wrote CMO Goa.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader has been receiving treatment for pancreatic ailment since February 2018 and has made rare public appearances.

Former MLA Sidharth Kuncalienker visited Parrikar on Saturday and confirmed that his health is stable. "His (Parrikar`s) health condition is stable now. His regular medical check-up is underway," he told ANI.

Goa Cabinet Minister Vijay Sardesai had claimed that Parrikar is suffering from "advanced-stage cancer", but he is still working for the people of the state on March 4.

The party is On Saturday, few reports claimed that Parrikar`s health had deteriorated due to drop in blood pressure.

