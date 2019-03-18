Pramod Sawant to succeed Manohar Parrikar as Goa CM?

New Delhi: Goa legislative assembly speaker Pramod Sawant is most likely to emerge as the successor to Manohar Parrikar as Goa Chief Minister, a source said. Parrikar died on Sunday after suffering from a prolonged illness.

A BJP member, Sawant represents the Sanquelim constituency in Goa. He is an Ayurveda practitioner by profession.

Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar on Monday said there would be clarity on who would be the state's new chief minister by 2 pm Monday. He made the statement after meeting Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari at a hotel near Panaji over the issue.

"The decision on a chief ministerial candidate is yet to be taken. But the picture will be clear by 2 pm," Tendulkar said, adding that the new chief minister would be sworn in after 3 pm Monday.

Tendulkar met Gadkari along with Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant, who is a contender for the top post.

Earlier in the day, Gadkari met ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs led by Sudin Dhavalikar and BJP legislator Vishwajit Rane.

In the meantime, MGP led by Dhavalikar said that its executive members would take a call on whether to continue its support to the BJP government in the state or not. Responding to a question, he told PTI that there were no discussions with Gadkari on the chief ministerial candidate.