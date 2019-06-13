Watch: Indian Coast Guard rescues man from drowning on Goa beach

close

Indian Coast Guard

PANAJI: The Indian Coast Guard rescued a man from drowning near Goa's Cabo de Rama beach on Thursday. The 20-year-old man was swept away by strong waves, caused due to Cyclone Vayu's heavy impact in the area.

However, the man somehow managed to keep himself afloat in the inclement weather.

The 1.23-minute-long video shows a Coast Guard helicopter lifting the man out of water. 

The 20-year-old was swept away by ebbing waves 2 nautical miles north of Cabo de Rama beach. The Coast Guard swiftly jumped into action, hoisting him out of the water and airlifting him to safety.

The person was airlifted to the Coast Guard Air enclave where a medical team with critical care van was kept ready to evacuate the survivor to the INHS Jeevanti hospital.

