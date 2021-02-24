हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tiger Woods

Golfer Tiger Woods hospitalised after being involved in car accident

The vehicle sustained major damage and Woods was extricated from the wreck with the "jaws of life" by firefighters and paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital by ambulance, the Los Angeles County Sheriff`s Department said in a statement. Police responded to a roll-over traffic collision at approximately 7:12 am local time and said a traffic investigation was being conducted, the department said.

Golfer Tiger Woods hospitalised after being involved in car accident

LOS ANGELES: Golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalized on Tuesday after being involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, police said. The vehicle sustained major damage and Woods was extricated from the wreck with the "jaws of life" by firefighters and paramedics.

He was then transported to a local hospital by ambulance, the Los Angeles County Sheriff`s Department said in a statement. Police responded to a roll-over traffic collision at approximately 7:12 am local time and said a traffic investigation was being conducted, the department said.

The 45-year-old American had hosted the annual Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club over the weekend but did not compete due to ongoing issues with his surgically-repaired back.

