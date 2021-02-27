हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods recovering, in 'good spirits' after follow-up procedures

Tiger Woods, considered one of the greatest golfers of his generation, was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following the crash on Tuesday, which left him with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle. 

Tiger Woods recovering, in &#039;good spirits&#039; after follow-up procedures
Tiger Woods met with a car accident earlier this week. (Reuters/File Photo)

Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods is recovering and in “good spirits” after he received successful follow-up procedures on injuries sustained this week in a car accident, according to a statement posted to his Twitter account on Friday.

Woods, considered one of the greatest golfers of his generation, was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following the crash on Tuesday, which left him with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle. 

“Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days,” the statement read. “We will not have any further updates at this time.” 

Woods, 45, who overcame numerous surgeries to break an 11-year major drought and win the 2019 Masters, had hoped to compete at Augusta in April. 

The accident stunned the world of professional sport and prompted an outpouring of support from fellow athletes as well as former US Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tiger Woods
Next
Story

Tiger Woods moved to new hospital to continue recovery after car crash

Must Watch

PT25M33S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition:'Discontent' leaders demand independence in Congress?