हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat Chief Minister

500-metre area around Somnath, Ambaji temples declared 'veg zones'

The move means that non-vegetarian food, such as meat and chicken, cannot be sold near the premises of these two temples.

500-metre area around Somnath, Ambaji temples declared &#039;veg zones&#039;

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday declared as "vegetarian zones" a 500-metre area surrounding the famous pilgrimage sites of Somnath temple in Saurashtra and Ambaji temple in north Gujarat.

The announcement was made by Rupani at a gathering in Palanpur in Banaskantha district, around 145 km from here.

The move means that non-vegetarian food, such as meat and chicken, cannot be sold near the premises of these two temples.

While the Somnath temple is in Gir-Somnath district, the Ambaji temple is in Banaskantha district.

"I hereby declare a 500-metre area surrounding the pilgrimage places -- Somnath and Ambaji -- as vegetarian zones. From now on, there will be a total ban on selling non-vegetarian food in these areas," Rupani told the gathering.

Several religious outfits and the residents of these pilgrimage centres had been demanding such a measure since long.

Both the temples are top religious sites for Hindus, attracting pilgrims from all over the country as well as abroad.

Tags:
Gujarat Chief MinisterVijay RupaniSomnath TempleAmbaji temple
Next
Story

Gujarat government sets condition to avail 10% quota for economically backward upper castes

Must Watch

What is special about Republic Day 2019?