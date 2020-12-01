6 fishermen missing, 16 rescued after deep-sea fishing boat capsizes in Arabian Sea off Mangaluru coast

NEW DELHI: At least six fishermen went missing after a deep-sea fishing boat capsized in the Arabian Sea, off Mangaluru coast, on Tuesday morning. A total of 22 fishermen were onboard the ill-fated boat at the time of the incident. A search and rescue operation is currently underway.

16 fishermen have been rescued so far. In a similar development, at least 12 fishermen were stranded mid-sea after their boat’s engine developed a snag. A boat carrying 12 fishermen, that was sailing from Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district four days back, got stranded in the Arabian sea due to engine failure.

Palghar district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said the fishermen from Vasai had embarked on the fishing expedition.

"But when the boat was proceeding towards Gujarat, its engine developed a snag and the boat got stuck midway," he said.

The Navy and the Coast Guard were approached for the rescue of the fishermen, he said.

