close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat

Bhim Army chief says atrocities on Dalits on rise in Gujarat, warns of agitation

Citing an instance of Dalits being allegedly boycotted by upper caste people in Lohr village in Mehsana district after a youth from the community took out a wedding procession, he said several such incidents have happened in the state.

Bhim Army chief says atrocities on Dalits on rise in Gujarat, warns of agitation
Image Credits: PTI

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday warned of a large-scale agitation in Gujarat, alleging that atrocities against the Dalit community in the state were on the rise.

Citing an instance of Dalits being allegedly boycotted by upper caste people in Lohr village in Mehsana district after a youth from the community took out a wedding procession, he said several such incidents have happened in the state.

Live TV

Following the incident, tensions ran high in the area and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel visited the village.

The Bhim Army chief met the Dalit youth on Friday.

He cited another incident in an Aravalli district village where stones were hurled at a wedding procession of a Dalit groom allegedly by upper caste people last week. The incident resulted in violent protests.

"The CM and the government is doing nothing when atrocities against Dalits are on the rise. No action is being taken against erring officers. The incidents are in violation of the basic principles of the Constitution," he told PTI.

He said the state government did little to assuage the concerns of the Dalit community.

"If the state government does not take corrective measures, we will be compelled to launch an agitation. The Dalit community in the state should not think it is in minority. If needed, their brothers from other states will join them and launch a large-scale protest in the state," he added. 

Tags:
GujaratChandrashekhar AzadDalitsMehsanaNitin Patel
Next
Story

Gujarat: Bodies of two women get swapped in hospital, family creates ruckus

Must Watch

PT4M14S

5W1H: Voting to be held for 7th and last phase of LS polls tomorrow