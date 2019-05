Bhim Army chief says atrocities on Dalits on rise in Gujarat, warns of agitation

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday warned of a large-scale agitation in Gujarat, alleging that atrocities against the Dalit community in the state were on the rise.

Citing an instance of Dalits being allegedly boycotted by upper caste people in Lohr village in Mehsana district after a youth from the community took out a wedding procession, he said several such incidents have happened in the state.

Following the incident, tensions ran high in the area and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel visited the village.

The Bhim Army chief met the Dalit youth on Friday.

He cited another incident in an Aravalli district village where stones were hurled at a wedding procession of a Dalit groom allegedly by upper caste people last week. The incident resulted in violent protests.

"The CM and the government is doing nothing when atrocities against Dalits are on the rise. No action is being taken against erring officers. The incidents are in violation of the basic principles of the Constitution," he told PTI.

He said the state government did little to assuage the concerns of the Dalit community.

"If the state government does not take corrective measures, we will be compelled to launch an agitation. The Dalit community in the state should not think it is in minority. If needed, their brothers from other states will join them and launch a large-scale protest in the state," he added.