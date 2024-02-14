Bilkis Bano Case: Gujarat Govt Moves SC Seeking Removal Of 'Adverse Comments'

NEW DELHI: In a bold move, the Gujarat government has taken its battle to the Supreme Court, aiming to erase what it perceives as ''damaging remarks'' against its handling of the Bilkis Bano rape case. The state government's petition, filed on Tuesday, demands the removal of adverse comments directed at its conduct concerning the premature release of 11 convicts involved in the Bilkis Bano case. These remarks, it contends, have unfairly tainted its reputation.

According to Gujarat government authorities, their actions were in strict compliance with the Supreme Court's directives issued in May 2022. They argue that they were simply following orders when they considered the remission application of one of the convicts.

The heart of the matter lies in the Supreme Court's recent decision, which invalidated Gujarat's order granting remission to the 11 convicts. The court ruled that it was not within Gujarat's jurisdiction to pass such orders, instead placing that authority firmly in the hands of the Maharashtra government.

Controversial Rulings

The Supreme Court's stance on the matter has ignited controversy. It accused the Gujarat government of overstepping its bounds and labelled its actions as an "abuse of discretion." These scathing remarks have prompted Gujarat to mount a vigorous defence of its position.

Question Of Authority

The crux of Gujarat's argument revolves around the interpretation of legal jurisdiction. They maintain that they were merely following a previous court directive, which deemed them the "appropriate government" for decision-making regarding remissions.

Reviewing The Verdict

Filing a review plea, Gujarat contends that the court's observations were based on flawed premises. They challenge the notion that their actions amounted to an unlawful assumption of power.

Revisiting The Past

The Bilkis Bano case stems from the tragic events of March 2002, during the aftermath of the Godhra riots. Bano, who was pregnant at the time, was subjected to a horrific ordeal, including gang rape and the loss of her family members.