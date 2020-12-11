Billimora-Waghai heritage train service – a lifeline for tribals in Gujarat for over 100 years – comes to end

NEW DELHI: Billimora-Waghai heritage train line – a narrow-gauge train service that operated for more than a hundred years in South Gujarat – will soon stop functioning as the Rail Ministry has ordered it to be permanently closed.

This heritage train route, which was among 11 branch lines and narrow-gauge sections of the Western Railways, has been a lifeline for tribals staying in the interior villages of South Gujarat.

The route was recently deemed “unfit and uneconomic” by the Indian Railways. The train service on this route was first started by the British in 1913. It had been halted since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Confirming the development, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said that out of the 11 lines, a few had already stopped functioning.

The Billimora-Waghai service is linked to the Gaekwad dynasty, which once ruled the princely state of Baroda.

The narrow-gauge rail route connected Billimora junction in Valsad to Waghai Junction in Dangs district, covering 63 kilometres including the areas which lacked road connectivity.

The train, with five coaches, was mostly used by tribals because of its cheap fare - Rs 15. The tribals of this area used this train for carrying their vegetables and farm produces to sell them at Billimora.

Similarly, poor labourers from Dangs working in Billimora also use the train service.

Upset with the government order for its closure, locals have made representations before Valsad MP Dr KC Patel and Dang BJP MLA Vijay Patel for revoking the move.

