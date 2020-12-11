हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Billimora-Waghai heritage train service

Billimora-Waghai heritage train service – a lifeline for tribals in Gujarat for over 100 years – comes to end

This heritage train route, which was among 11 branch lines and narrow-gauge sections of the Western Railways, has been a lifeline for tribals staying in the interior villages of South Gujarat.

Billimora-Waghai heritage train service – a lifeline for tribals in Gujarat for over 100 years – comes to end

NEW DELHI: Billimora-Waghai heritage train line – a narrow-gauge train service that operated for more than a hundred years in South Gujarat – will soon stop functioning as the Rail Ministry has ordered it to be permanently closed.

This heritage train route, which was among 11 branch lines and narrow-gauge sections of the Western Railways, has been a lifeline for tribals staying in the interior villages of South Gujarat.

The route was recently deemed “unfit and uneconomic” by the Indian Railways. The train service on this route was first started by the British in 1913. It had been halted since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Confirming the development, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway said that out of the 11 lines, a few had already stopped functioning.

The Billimora-Waghai service is linked to the Gaekwad dynasty, which once ruled the princely state of Baroda.

The narrow-gauge rail route connected Billimora junction in Valsad to Waghai Junction in Dangs district, covering 63 kilometres including the areas which lacked road connectivity.

The train, with five coaches, was mostly used by tribals because of its cheap fare - Rs 15. The tribals of this area used this train for carrying their vegetables and farm produces to sell them at Billimora. 

Similarly, poor labourers from Dangs working in Billimora also use the train service.

Upset with the government order for its closure, locals have made representations before Valsad MP Dr KC Patel and Dang BJP MLA Vijay Patel for revoking the move.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Billimora-Waghai heritage train serviceSouth GujaratWestern RailwaysGujarat Tribals
Next
Story

Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Ahmedabad's Vatva, 40 fire tenders at spot
  • 97,96,769Confirmed
  • 1,42,186Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M

Badi Bahas: Will power be saved from violence in Bengal?