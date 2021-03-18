हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Schools forced to shut again in Gujarat's eight cities from THIS date

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Gujarat on Thursday (March 18, 2021) announced that all schools in eight major cities of the state have suspended classes from March 19 to stop spread of the coronavirus. 

COVID-19: Schools forced to shut again in Gujarat&#039;s eight cities from THIS date

Gandhinagar: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Gujarat on Thursday (March 18, 2021) announced that all schools in eight major cities of the state have suspended classes from March 19 to stop spread of the coronavirus. 

All classes which were being held in school premises in - Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar and Junagadh will now not be held till April 10, as per a PTI report.

According to a statement released by the government, the decision was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during a high-level meeting held on Thursday with Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and Chief Secretary Anil Mukim.

All primary, secondary and higher-secondary schools in eight major cities will not provide offline education at their premises between March 19 and April 10, said the release, adding the teaching through online mode will continue.

Presently, students from Classes 6 to 12 have been given the option of attending online classes or going to their respective schools for it. While primary schools from Classes 1 to 5 were providing education through online mode only.

Schools situated in areas other than these eight cities will continue to impart offline education at their premises for the students who have opted to physically attend the classes, Chudasama said.

The minister said that these decisions will be applicable to all the government as well as private universities.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19Gujarat
Next
Story

'Surgical strike on federal structure': Mamata Banerjee extends support to Arvind Kejriwal over NCT Bill

Must Watch

PT19M8S

Bengal Chale Hum: What is the condition of the people living in Purulia?