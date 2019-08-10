close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
building collapse

Gujarat: 4 dead, several feared trapped after 3-storey apartment collapses in Nadiad

The district collector and other officials have reached the spot to oversee rescue operations.

Gujarat: 4 dead, several feared trapped after 3-storey apartment collapses in Nadiad

KHEDA: At least four persons died and five were injured after a three-storey apartment building collapsed in Nadiad's Pragatinagar in Gujarat's Kheda district on late Friday night.

At least seven to eight people are feared trapped in the debris. Rescue operations are currently underway. The housing board building collasped while heavy rains lashed the area.

Fire engines rushed to the spot and began rescue services, which were hampered due to rains and waterlogging.

The district collector and other officials have reached the spot to oversee rescue operations.

Tags:
building collapseNadiad
Next
Story

Life in Vadodara limps back to normalcy

Must Watch

PT4M7S

Watch:Massive landslide in Kerala caught on camera