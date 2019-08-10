Gujarat: 4 dead, several feared trapped after 3-storey apartment collapses in Nadiad

KHEDA: At least four persons died and five were injured after a three-storey apartment building collapsed in Nadiad's Pragatinagar in Gujarat's Kheda district on late Friday night.

At least seven to eight people are feared trapped in the debris. Rescue operations are currently underway. The housing board building collasped while heavy rains lashed the area.

#UPDATE Gujarat: 4 dead after a 3-storey apartment building in Pragatinagar, Nadiad collapsed, late last night. Rescue operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/yhZyw8PfJm — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019

Fire engines rushed to the spot and began rescue services, which were hampered due to rains and waterlogging.

The district collector and other officials have reached the spot to oversee rescue operations.