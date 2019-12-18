हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gujarat

Gujarat: After birth of fourth girl child, man kills three daughters, commits suicide

The villagers recovered the bodies from inside the well and informed the police. The police reached the spot and have begun an investigation into the incident.

Gujarat: After birth of fourth girl child, man kills three daughters, commits suicide

Junagadh: A man allegedly killed three of his daughters by pushing them into a well and later committed suicide in Khambhalia town of Gujarat's Junagadh district.

According to sources, the man took the extreme step out of frustration after he recently had another girl child, a fourth.

The villagers recovered the bodies from inside the well and informed the police. The police reached the spot and have begun an investigation into the incident.

Two weeks ago there was another incident of family murder-suicide from Ghaziabad's Indirapuram. 

Three members of a family -- husband, wife along with another woman, committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of their apartment in Vaibhav Khand. The couple strangled their two children -- a daughter and a son -- and stabbed them while they were sleeping inside the house, according to the Ghaziabad Police.

