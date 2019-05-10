Gujarat: Bodies of two women get swapped in hospital, family creates ruckus

In a case of grave negligence in a Gujarat hospital, two dead bodies got swapped on Friday when they were being handed over to their family. The incident took place in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation-run VS Hospital when the dead body of a Muslim pregnant woman was mistakenly handed over to the family of Mittal Jadav, who was murdered on Wednesday.

Live TV

The woman identified as Nasreen Bano hailed from Karnataka. Her body was brought to the hospital for post-mortem. Bano was being shifted from a private hospital to VS hospital when she died. Incidentally, the body of Mittal was brought there for post-mortem too. Mittal was stabbed to death by a boy, who apparently loved her, after getting rejected by her.

After getting the body of Bano, the Jadhav family even performed the last rites thinking it to be Mittal's body but Mittal's body is still in the hospital. Both the bodies were in the cold storage on Thursday night and on Friday morning the Yadav family was given Bano's body which they took and performed the funeral.

After that when Bano's family reached the hospital to take her body back to Karnataka for performing her last rites, the hospital authorities couldn't find her body in the hospital. The family of Bano created ruckus inside the hospital premises and Mittal's family also reached the hospital.

In a telephonic conversation with Zee Media, Mittal's sister, Mamata said that the body on which they performed the last rites was not of her sister. "The body on which we performed the last rites was not of my sister. my sister wasn't wearing any jewellery. However, the body we received had a nose pin," said Mamata.