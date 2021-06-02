Gujarat GSEB Class 12th board exams cancelled: Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday announced that the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has decided to cancel the GSEB class 12 board examination 2021.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

The announcement was made a day after the central government also announced the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 board examination 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The GSEB Board had earlier released the schedule for the GSEB HSC or class 12 board examination. According to the schedule, the GSEB class 12 board examination was scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 10, 2021, which stands cancelled now.

This year, as many as 6.83 lakh students had registered to appear in the GSEB class 12 board examinations, out of which, 5.43 lakh students are from the general stream, and 1.4 lakh from the science stream.

The central government on Tuesday decided that CBSE Class XII board exams would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

The government said that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

The decisions were taken at a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the class XII board exams of CBSE. Chief Ministers of several states welcomed the move and said it was needed for the safety of students and teachers.

Prime Minister Modi too said the decision to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

