Coronavirus

Gujarat’s Technological University student develops 3D printed mask for coronavirus warriors

The student who developed the mask is part of the Gujarat Technological University’s Start-up and Innovation program.

Image for representational use only

NEW DELHI: A student from Gujarat’s Technological University has developed a 3D printed mask especially for the coronavirus warriors. The 3D printed mask changes colour when it comes in contact with a coronavirus positive person.

This mask will also be provided to health workers, doctors, policemen and cleaning staff.

To tap into the creative and entrepreneurial skills of youngsters, Gujarat government’s Student Start-Up Innovation Policy had recently come up with the ‘Innovate While You Isolate’ challenge in which innovators have to come up with products or systems that help people in medical and academic fields as well as those in isolation.

The challenge was launched recently, and SSIP has already received as many as 88 innovative ideas ranging from health care to retail services including home delivery of medicines.

The SSIP has received 88 ideas for products and systems that help people, healthcare professionals battling the highly contagious COVID-19 disease.

According to the Gujarat government, the start-ups that come up with innovative ideas will get Rs 2 lakh to develop the products. Those who have already developed products will be given financial support to scale it up.

