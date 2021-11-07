Indian fisherman killed in alleged firing by Pakistan maritime troop off Gujarat coast

Dwarka: A fisherman from Maharashtra was killed and a crew member injured on Sunday in alleged firing by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) personnel near international maritime boundary line in the Arabian sea off Gujarat coast. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has confirmed the firing incident which resulted in death of one person while one person was injured.

One of the seven crew members on the boat sustained a minor injury in the firing incident. The incident occurred around 4 PM on Saturday, a police official was quoted by PTI.

"A fisherman from Thane in Maharashtra, who was on a fishing boat 'Jalpari,' was killed after the PMSA personnel opened fire on him and other crew members on Saturday evening," Devbhumi Dwarka Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi told PTI.

The body of fisherman Sridhar Ramesh Chamre (32) was brought to Okha port and an FIR was filed by Porbandar Navi Bandar police, as they have jurisdiction over any incident beyond 12 nautical miles in the Arabian Sea.

"Chamre was on the fishing boat 'Jalpari', which had sailed from Okha on October 25 with seven crew members, five of whom were from Gujarat and two from Maharashtra," Joshi said.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in a statement said: "The case is under investigation at present by police authorities and crew are being interviewed jointly. Details can be shared only after completion of the investigation."

When asked about Pakistan's claim of arresting six "occupants" of the boat, the ICG responded: "Arrests not confirmed."

