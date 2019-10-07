Miscreants attack security guards at Gujarat's Kandla zoo with swords, sticks — Watch

New Delhi: Unidentified miscreants attacked security guards deployed at the Kandla Special Economic Zoo after they were denied entry into its premises. The incident took place on October 5 and was captured on the CCTV camera.

In the footage, the miscreants can be seen entering the premises from the other side of the gate. They soon start attacking the guards with swords and sticks. While the guards are seen trying to escape themselves from the attackers, the police is seen rushing to the spot trying to stop the miscreants.

Watch the video of the incident below:

#WATCH Gujarat: Miscreants attacked security guards with swords & sticks at Kandla Special Economic Zone Entry Gate in Kutch, allegedly after they were denied entry. (05.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/3pREO1ai33 — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2019

Earlier this month, a similar incident was reported from Surat in which three security personnel were killed after a group of 40 people attacked them late in night with wooden sticks, knives and iron rods.