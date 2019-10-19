close

Gujarat

Multi-storey building collapses in Gujarat's Vadodara, several feared trapped

A multi-storey building collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday while work was underway to demolish it.

VADODARA: A dilapidated multi-storey building collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Saturday while work was underway to demolish it.

The incident took place in the Chhani Jakatnaka area of Vadodara. 

At 5-6 labourers feared to be trapped inside the debris of the building. The labourers were reportedly working at the site when the building suddenly collapsed like a pack of cards.    

According to initial reports, the ill-fated building belongs to engineering and construction major Larsen and Toubro.

At least fire brigade teams are present at the spot and the search and rescue operation is currently underway.

A large number of locals have also gathered at the site and are helping in the search and rescue operation. 

More details are awaited.

Tags:
GujaratVadodarabuilding collapseL&T
