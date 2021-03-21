No Holi again, Gujarat government restricts celebrations amid COVID-19 surge

Ahmedabad: Gujarat government announced that in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases Holi celebrations in the state will be restricted, the announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

On Sunday, the government informed that no permission will be granted due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat though the religious ritual of 'Holika Dahan' can take place with crowd restrictions, as per a report by PTI.

"No permission is granted for celebration of Holi. Action will be taken against violators. However, I believe the people of Gujarat will follow rules and will not play Holi," he announced.

The leader who also holds the health portfolio, said people won't be allowed to gather in crowds and throw colour at each other.

Holi will be celebrated on March 29 while Holika Dahan will be held on the eve i.e on March 28.

Only 'Holika Dahan', a pyre lighting ritual symbolizing the victory of good over evil, is allowed. Also, the government has limited the number of people in housing societies and villages, the deputy CM Patel said.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,565 coronavirus positive cases were regostered on Saturday, the addition being the highest in four months, taking the total tally to 2,85,429. As on Saturday, the active caseload was 6,7373.