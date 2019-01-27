हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hardik Patel

Patidar leader Hardik Patel ties knot with Kinjal Parikh

The wedding ceremony took place in Digsar Village in Muli taluka of Surendranagar district.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel ties knot with Kinjal Parikh
ANI photo

Ahmedabad: Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Sunday tied the knot with Kinjal Parikh. The wedding ceremony took place in Digsar Village in Muli taluka of Surendranagar district.

Media reports suggest that the Patidar leader was engaged to Kinjal for sometime now. She is originally from Viramgam and her family has settled in Surat.

Tags:
Hardik PatelDigsar VillageSurendranagar district
Next
Story

500-metre area around Somnath, Ambaji temples declared 'veg zones'

Must Watch

Additional Commissioner of Narcotics bureau arrested for bribery in Rajasthan

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close