close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanjiv Bhatt

Sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt gets life imprisonment in 30-year-old custodial death case

The Supreme Court had last week refused to entertain his plea seeking examination of 11 additional witnesses in the case. 

Sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt gets life imprisonment in 30-year-old custodial death case

Sacked Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt has been sentenced to life by a Jamnagar court in connection with a 30-year-old custodial death case. Another police officer Praveen Singh Jhala has also been sent to prison for life. 

The Supreme Court had last week refused to entertain Bhatt's plea seeking examination of 11 additional witnesses in the case. The sacked IPS officer had moved the apex court saying that examination of these 11 witnesses was crucial for arriving at a just and fair decision in the case.

Live TV

The Gujarat Police had strongly opposed his plea calling it a "tactic to delay the outcome of the case". 

Bhatt was posted as the additional superintendent of police in Gujarat's Jamnagar at the time of the incident. According to the prosecution, Bhatt had detained more than hundred persons during a communal riot there and one of the detainees had died in hospital after he was released. 

He was suspended in 2011 on charges of remaining absent from duty without permission and misuse of official vehicles, and later sacked in August 2015. 

Tags:
Sanjiv BhattCustodial deathJamnagar custodial death
Next
Story

Watch: Brave man fights off lion to save a herd of cows

Must Watch

PT58S

Watch top news stories