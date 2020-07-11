हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi appoints Hardik Patel working president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee

Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday approved a proposal to nominate Patidar community leader Hardik Patel as the working president of the party's Gujarat unit.

Sonia Gandhi appoints Hardik Patel working president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee

NEW DELHI: Interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday approved a proposal to nominate Patidar community leader Hardik Patel as the working president of the party's Gujarat unit.

Hardik Patel has been appointed as the Working President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, a release from the party said.

The press release regarding the appointment of Working President for Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee and DCC presidents was singed by KC Venugopal, General Secretary, AICC. 

Amit Chavda is currently the chief of the Gujarat unit of the party.

The move is likely to boost the Congress party as Hardik Patel is quite popular among the powerful Patel community in Gujarat. 

Earlier this year, the Patidar quota agitation leader was arrested by the Ahmedabad Police in a three-year-old case of rioting.

Patidar leader Patel, who launched a movement for reservation for his community in the state in 2015, had joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the assembly polls.

Tags:
Sonia GandhiHardik PatelGujarat PCCPatidar quota stir
Next
Story

Local flood washes away cattle in Khijadiya village of Paddhari in Rajkot; see here
  • 8,20,916Confirmed
  • 22,123Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M52S

Naye Bharat Ka 2020: Top news stories of the day