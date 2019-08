Vadodara rains and flash flood: List of trains cancelled, short-terminated and diverted

Heavy rainfall has created a flash flood-like situation across Vadodara leading to a complete shut down of the railway station. Several trains have been cancelled and two flights were diverted. Local authorities along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to shift people from low lying areas to safer locations

Here's a complete list of all trains that have been cancelled, short-terminated or diverted:

Trains cancelled

1) Train No 22928 Ahmedabad - Bandra Terminus JCO 31.7/19

2) Train No 12902 Amedabad - Mumbai Central JCO 31/07/19

3) Train No 59440 Ahmedabad -Mumbai Central JCO 31/0719

4) Train No 19116113 (Bhuj- Bandra Terminus) JCO 31.719.

5) 12928 (VADODARA -MUMBAI CENTRAL) JCO 31-7-2019

6) 12927 (MUMBAI CENTRAL -VADODARA) JCO 1-7-2019

7) 19016 (PORBANDAR -MUMBAI CENTRAL) JCO 31-7-2019

8) 19036 ( AHMEDABAD-VADODARA) - BRC ) JCO 01.08.2019

9) 19035 ( VADODARA-AHMEDABAD) JCO 01.08.2019

10) 19016 ( PORBANDAR - MUMBAI CENTRAL) JCO 31.07.2019

11) 19015 ( MUMBAI CENTRAL-PORBANDAR)JCO 02.08.2019

12) 69106 ( AHMEDABAD - ANAND ) JCO 01.08.2019 .

13) 69102 ( Ahmedabad-Vadodara ) JCO 01.08.2019

14) 59549 Vadodara-Ahmedabad passenger

15) 69114 Ahmedabad-Vadodara passenger



Trains Diverted

1) 12833 Ahmedab - Howrah JCO 01/08/2019 diverted via Anand-Godhra-Ratlam-Bhopal-Etarsi-Nagpur

2) 17037 (Secunderabad-Hisar) JCO 30-7.2019 diverted Via Vadodara-Godhra-Ratlam- Chittaurgarh

3)16336 (Nagarcoil- J Gandhidham) JC0 30-7-2019 diverted Via Vadodara -Godhra-Dakor- Anand

4) 16210 (Mysuru-Ajmer) JCO 307-2019 diverted Via Vadodara -Godhra. Ratlam -Chittaurgarh. Ajmer

Trains Short-terminated

1 ) TRAIN NO 19218 JCO 31/07/2019 will be Short Terminated at Ahmedabad & Reverse as TRAIN NO 12971 EX ADI to Bhavnagar on 01/08/2019

2) TRAIN NO 19708 Jaipur-Bandra Terminus JCO 31/07/2019 short terminated at Ahmedabad and reverse as 19707 EX Ahmedabad to Jaipur on 1/8/2019

3) TRAIN NO 14707 Bikaner -Bandra Terminus J.C.0 of 31/07/2019 short terminated at Ahmedabad on 01/08/2019

4) TRAIN NO 22452 Chandigarh Bandra Terminus J.C.0 31/07/2019 short terminated at Abu Road on 31/07/2019

5)TI.IN NO 04817 Bhagat ki Kothi -Bandra Terminus J C 031/07/2019 short terminated at Ahmedabad on 01/08/2019

6) TRAIN 22956 (Bhuj-Bandra Terminus ) JCO 31.7-2019 will be Short Terminated at Gandhidham and cancelled between Gandhidham -Bandra Terminus

7) 12972 (Bhavnagar-Bandra Terminus) JCO 31-7-2019 short terminated at Jamnagar

8) 11096 (Pune-Ahmedabad ) JCO 31.7-2019 short terminated AT Bharuch

9) 22927 (Bandra Terminus -Ahmedabad ) JCO 31.7-2019 short terminated at Borivali

10)59832 (KOTA-VADODARA) JCO 31-8-2019 short terminated at Dahod.

11) 59831 (VADODARA -KOTA) JCO 1-8-2019 will short orignate EX Dahod.

12) 12946 (MAHUVA-SURAT) JCO 31-7-2019 short terminated at Rajul

13) 12934 ( AHMEDABAD - MUMBAI CENTRAL) JCO 01.08.2019 short terminated at Borivali and remained cancelled between Borivali and Mumbai Central

14) 12932 ( AHMEDABAD - MUMBAI CENTRA) JCO 01.08.2019 short terminated at Borivali and remained cancelled between Borivali and Mumbai Central

Trains Short originated

1) 12933 ( MUMBAI CENTRAL-AHMEDABAD ) JCO 01.08.2019 will originate from Borivali instead of Mumbai Central

2) 12931 ( Mumbai CENTRAL -AHMEDABAD) JCO 01.08.2019 will start from EX- Borivali instead of Mumbai Central