Vadodara rains

Vadodara rains and floods: List of canceled trains

Several trains were aborted or short terminated as Vadodara struggled to deal with the floods. 

Vadodara rains and floods: List of canceled trains

Vadodara: Torrential rains for more than 24 hours created flash flood-like situation Gujarat's Vadodara. City roads choked due to waterlogging. Several trains were aborted or short terminated as the city struggled to deal with the floods. Adding to the woes, Vishwamitri river has been overflowing, leading to more water enter the city. 

Live TV

Here's a complete list of trains cancelled on Friday, August 2:

Cancelled Trains 
1. 59440 Ahmedabad-Mumbai 
2. 59439 Mumbai-Ahmedabad 
3. 69114 Ahmedabad -Vadodara 
4. 69115 #Vadodara-Ahmedabad 
5. 69108 Ahmedabad-Vadodara 
6. 69107 Vadodara-Ahmedabad 
7. 59050 Viramgam-Valsad 
8. 59049 Valsad-Viramgam

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with Indian Air Force and local authorities are trying to rescue people from low lying and flooded areas.

Tags:
Vadodara rainsGujarat RainsCancelled trains
