Watch: Brave man fights off lion to save a herd of cows

A shocking video has emerged from Gujarat's Amreli district. A man is seen fighting a lion to save a herd of cows at night time.

The incident reportedly took place around midnight on Tuesday. Grainy CCTV footage shows the herd of frightened cows running inside what seemed to a shed.

A shirtless man is seen emerging and looking around to figure out what is happening. Watch what happens next:

The man soon picks up a stick-like object and hurls it towards the lion's direction in an attempt to scare him away.