bull attack

Watch: Bull goes on rampage, attacks two men one after the other in Rajkot

In a video of the incident, the bull can be seen running towards a man who was riding a cycle. The man got lost his balance and fell off the cycle.

Watch: Bull goes on rampage, attacks two men one after the other in Rajkot

RAJKOT: Two people in Rajkot in Gujarat have been injured after they were brutally attacked by a bull on Tuesday. In a video of the incident, the bull can be seen running towards a man who was riding a cycle. The man got lost his balance and fell off the cycle. He was then again attacked.

It can be seen in the video that the man, unsure of what to do next, is waiting for the bull to go away. However, the bull yet again rushed towards him and injured the man with his horns. 

Some people in a house nearby can be seen trying to scare the bull away by throwing water at him. The injured man was pulled inside a house for protection by some people. 

Soon after, the bull which was still at the same spot ran towards another man who was riding a motorcycle. The bull attacked the man ensuring that he fell off the bike. 

The bull was later caught and shifted to a cowshed.

