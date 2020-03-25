Gunmen attack Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul; area cordoned off, counter ops underway

KABUL: Some unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers attacked a Sikh religious premise in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday (March 25, 2020).

According to the Interior Ministry, defence forces had blocked off the entire area and are trying to counter the attack.

Arian confirmed that a group of suicide bombers intruded into a Sikh temple in Shor Bazar area at around 7:45 am local time.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said that it was not immediately clear who the attackers were or whether there were any casualties.

Officials in Kabul Police Headquarters confirmed that the police forces are responding to an attack inside a Sikh Temple in Shor Bazar area of Kabul city.