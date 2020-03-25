हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sikh Gurudwara

Gunmen attack Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul; area cordoned off, counter ops underway

Some unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers attacked a Sikh religious premise in Afghanistans capital Kabul on Wednesday (March 25, 2020).

Gunmen attack Sikh Gurudwara in Kabul; area cordoned off, counter ops underway

KABUL: Some unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers attacked a Sikh religious premise in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Wednesday (March 25, 2020).

According to the Interior Ministry, defence forces had blocked off the entire area and are trying to counter the attack.

Arian confirmed that a group of suicide bombers intruded into a Sikh temple in Shor Bazar area at around 7:45 am local time.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said that it was not immediately clear who the attackers were or whether there were any casualties.

Officials in Kabul Police Headquarters confirmed that the police forces are responding to an attack inside a Sikh Temple in Shor Bazar area of Kabul city.

Tags:
Sikh GurudwaraKabulAfghanistan
Next
Story

Don't panic over coronavirus, you’ll die anyway: Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov tells people

Must Watch

PT8M24S

News 50: Top News of the hour