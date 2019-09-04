Gurmeet Ram Rahim's aide Honeypreet Insan's bail plea rejected in Panchkula violence

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Honeypreet Insan, who is currently in judicial custody for inciting violence after the conviction of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for rape.

When the hearing started on Monday, Justice Surendra Gupta refused to hear the case on seeing the file and referred the matter to the Chief Justice.

Honeypreet alias Priyanka Taneja, 37, claims to be adopted daughter of the jailed sect leader. She is accused of inciting violence in Haryana's Panchkula and Sirsa on August 25, 2017, following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim in multiple rape cases.

After being on the run for a brief period, she was arrested on October 3, 2017, and is since then lodged in Ambala Central Jail.

Over 41 people were killed and scored were injured in the clashes.