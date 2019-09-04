close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Honeypreet

Gurmeet Ram Rahim's aide Honeypreet Insan's bail plea rejected in Panchkula violence

Honeypreet alias Priyanka Taneja, 37, claims to be adopted daughter of the jailed sect leader. She is accused of inciting violence in Haryana's Panchkula and Sirsa in 2017.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim&#039;s aide Honeypreet Insan&#039;s bail plea rejected in Panchkula violence
File Image

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Honeypreet Insan, who is currently in judicial custody for inciting violence after the conviction of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for rape. 

When the hearing started on Monday, Justice Surendra Gupta refused to hear the case on seeing the file and referred the matter to the Chief Justice.  

Honeypreet alias Priyanka Taneja, 37, claims to be adopted daughter of the jailed sect leader. She is accused of inciting violence in Haryana's Panchkula and Sirsa on August 25, 2017, following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim in multiple rape cases.

After being on the run for a brief period, she was arrested on October 3, 2017, and is since then lodged in Ambala Central Jail.

Over 41 people were killed and scored were injured in the clashes. 

Tags:
HoneypreetPanchkula violenceGurmeet Ram RahimAmbala Central Jail
Next
Story

What happened that day? Detailed timeline from journalist's murder to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction

Must Watch

PT4M58S

Explosion at Firecracker Factory in Gurdaspur, Punjab; 10 Killed