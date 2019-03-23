हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Holi 2019

Family beaten up, residence vandalised in Gurugram; 1 arrested

Police have registered an FIR and an accused has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Family beaten up, residence vandalised in Gurugram; 1 arrested
ANI photo

Gurugram: Members of a family in Gurugram were beaten up and their residence was vandalised even as the Holi celebrations were going on across the nation on March 21.

Police have registered an FIR and an accused has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Children from the family were playing cricket when a few men threatened them asking not to play in that area and attacked them.

"We've registered an FIR on basis of statements of complainants; one accused has been arrested who's being interrogated; the further probe is underway. Some people were playing cricket in a playground on March 21, a ball hit someone which led to the altercation," Himanshi Garg, DCP south Gurugram said.

