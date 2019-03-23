Family beaten up, residence vandalised in Gurugram; 1 arrested

Gurugram: Members of a family in Gurugram were beaten up and their residence was vandalised even as the Holi celebrations were going on across the nation on March 21.

Haryana: #Visuals from the residence in Gurugram that was vandalised & where the family members were beaten up on March 21. Police registered a case; police said, "children of a local were playing cricket, a few men threatened them asking not to play cricket there &attacked them" pic.twitter.com/TvklDkNa9i — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019

Police have registered an FIR and an accused has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Gurugram: One person arrested in connection with the incident where a family was beaten up on March 21 following an altercation over them playing cricket. #Haryana pic.twitter.com/6b1Msdghzj — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019

Children from the family were playing cricket when a few men threatened them asking not to play in that area and attacked them.

"We've registered an FIR on basis of statements of complainants; one accused has been arrested who's being interrogated; the further probe is underway. Some people were playing cricket in a playground on March 21, a ball hit someone which led to the altercation," Himanshi Garg, DCP south Gurugram said.