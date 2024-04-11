Gurgaon: New Luxury Residential Project Launched

[Gurgaon, 7th April 2024] –

The demand for ultra-luxury apartments in Gurugram has soared in recent years, fueled by a confluence of factors. Gurugram's status as a burgeoning business hub, coupled with its proximity to the national capital, has attracted high-net-worth individuals seeking opulent living spaces. These apartments offer an array of lavish amenities including panoramic views, bespoke interiors, state-of-the-art facilities, and personalised services, catering to the discerning tastes of affluent clientele. Additionally, the city's evolving infrastructure, upscale lifestyle, and burgeoning cosmopolitan culture have further bolstered the allure of ultra-luxury living in Gurugram, making it a coveted destination for those seeking unparalleled luxury and exclusivity.

CBS Developers, a premier name in luxury real estate, proudly announces the launch of Phase 2 of Anantraj Ashok Estate, offering ultra-luxury builder floors in the prestigious Sector 63A of Gurugram. Building on the success of Phase 1, Phase 2 promises to redefine luxury living with its impeccable design, premium amenities, and prime location.

Located in the upscale vicinity of Golf Course Extension Road, Anantral Ashok Estate offers residents the perfect blend of community and comfort. With proximity to Golf Course Road, 150-metre-wide Peripheral Road, and 84-metre-wide Sector Road, residents enjoy seamless connectivity to major landmarks and amenities. Furthermore, the project is just a 2-minute drive from the proposed metro station and a convenient 40-minute drive from Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Phase 2 of Anantraj Ashok Estate features meticulously designed 3 BHK low-rise floors, ranging from 1200 to 1477 square feet, offering spacious living spaces for discerning homeowners. Each floor boasts sandstone cladding on external walls, imported Italian marble flooring in the living and dining areas, and solid wood plank/laminate wood flooring in the bedrooms, among other premium finishes.

Ajit Singh, Managing Director of CBS Developers, expressed his excitement about the launch of Phase 2, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce Phase 2 of Anantraj Ashok Estate, which epitomises our commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury living experiences. With its prime location, exquisite design, and world-class amenities, Phase 2 sets a new standard for high-end living in Gurugram.”