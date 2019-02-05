हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gurugram

Gurugram police recruit Sholay's 'Gabbar' & 'Sambha' to prevent road accidents

Last year, the city registered over 1,214 road accidents and 442 persons lost their lives in them.

Movie still for representational purposes

Gurugram: To prevent road accidents, the Gurugram police have picked Hindi film Sholays iconic characters `Gabbar` and `Sambha` to perform street plays at important locations to create awareness among commuters to obey traffic guidelines.

Subhash Bokan, the PRO of Gurugram police, said: "Actors of a private NGO will play those roles. They will use popular dialogues from Sholay to encourage motorists to obey traffic rules. 

The traffic police officials and members of Road Safety Organisation (RSO) will participate in the event to be kicked off tomorrow at Huda City Center metro station. The official said the street play will be staged at other important intersections such as Iffco Chowk, Bristol Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Sector 56, Sector 31 and other important places.

Last year, the city registered over 1,214 road accidents and 442 persons lost their lives in them.

GurugramSholayGabbarSambha
