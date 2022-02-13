हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
gurugram roof collapse

Gurugram roof collapse: Second woman's body retrieved from under debris after over 60 hours

The body, which was spotted under the debris on Friday, was pulled out around 11:30 pm on Saturday.

New Delhi: Rescuers on Saturday (February 12, 2022) night retrieved the body of a second woman from under the debris of a partially collapsed 18-floor apartment block in Gurugram, more than 60 hours after the incident.

The body of Sunita Shrivastava, which was spotted under the debris on Friday, was pulled out around 11:30 pm by the rescue team, a senior police officer told PTI news agency.

He added that the body has been sent for postmortem.

Sunita Shrivastava's husband AK Shrivastava, an IRS officer and managing director of Central Warehousing Corporation, has also suffered critical injuries and could be rescued from under the debris on Friday following 16 hours of efforts.

It is noteworthy that the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram's sector 109 collapsed on Thursday evening, killing two women -- Rekha Bhardwaj and Sunita Shrivastava.

The police, meanwhile, have lodged an FIR at Bajghera police station against the managing director of realty firm Chintels India on charges of causing death due to negligence.

The Gurugram district administration has also instituted a probe into the collapse. 

(With agency inputs)

