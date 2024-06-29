Advertisement
Gurugram School Murder: The Book that Went into Litigation and Had its Name Changed

The story revolves around the brutal murder of a young student within the premises of a prestigious school in Gurugram. The incident not only highlighted severe lapses in school safety protocols but also triggered widespread media coverage and public outrage.

Jun 29, 2024
Gurugram School Murder: The Book that Went into Litigation and Had its Name Changed

Gurugram: Author Leena Dhankhar recently released her first book, a gripping true crime narrative centred around the infamous Gurugram school murder. The book, which took her six months to complete, dives deep into the shocking events that unfolded, leaving the community and the nation in disbelief.

On 8 September 2017, a class two student was found murdered in a blood-splattered bathroom of his school in Gurugram. What followed was a bizarre cover-up and destruction of evidence, the framing of an innocent bus conductor by the police and the subsequent arrest by the CBI of a sixteen-year-old student suspected of brutally murdering the young boy. In this book, investigative journalist Leena Dhankhar untangles the messy threads of the case and takes us behind the scenes of a most horrible crime. She asks and answers the troubling questions that haunt us all.

The story revolves around the brutal murder of a young student within the premises of a prestigious school in Gurugram. The incident not only highlighted severe lapses in school safety protocols but also triggered widespread media coverage and public outrage. Dhankhar meticulously chronicles the investigation, the legal battles, and the emotional toll on the families involved.

