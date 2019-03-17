Long-awaited Iffco Chowk underpass to be opened today

Gurugram: The much awaited Iffco Chowk underpass in Gurugram will be opened for public on Sunday. Ashok Sharma, NHAI project director, said construction work on the underpass on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, from Sukhrali (Old Gurugram) to MG road, has been completed.

"We completed the civil work a week ago, and the finishing touches will be over by Saturday evening. Hence, the expressway will be opened without any delay," Sharma said.

The main hurdle was a fuel station located on MG road. The Haryana Shahari Vikash Pradhikaran (HSVP) shifted that to sector 26A after settlement with owner in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Rs 285 crore underpass project, finalised by the Bhupinder Singh Hooda government, was awarded to Gawar Construction in September 2016.

Iffco Chowk is one of the busiest intersections in Gurugram with the volume of traffic reaching up to 40 lakh a day.

The Delhi-Gurugram expressway already has underpasses at Cyber city, Signature Tower, Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk. Only sector 15 and sector 32 mile flyover on this stretch have no underpass.