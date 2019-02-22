Minor, out to buy milk, gangraped at gunpoint in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: A minor was allegedly raped at gunpoint by three local boys in Gurugram's Daultabad village on Monday night.

The 13-year-old victim had gone out to buy milk from the local market at night when she was allegedly abducted by three boys.

She was dragged to a secluded and dark accommodation, where two of the accused raped her at gunpoint, threatening to shoot on raising an alarm.

When the minor failed to return home from the market on time, her family started looking for her and later filed a missing person complaint.

The police later rescued the victim from a dinghy accommodation.

One of the accused, while trying to flee from cops, jumped off the roof and injured his legs. He was later arrested.