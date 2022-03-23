Travelling on Delhi-Gurugram expressway today? Check routes to avoid traffic congestion

New Delhi: Gurugram Police have issued an advisory and a traffic diversion plan in view of a proposed protest march on Wednesday (March 23) by the Ahirs, who are demanding that a regiment in the Army be named after the community.

Members of the community will be taking out the march on the National Highway 48 and the Police have issued the advisory to ensure smooth traffic from Kherki Dhaulla toll (Givo Cut) to Hero Honda Chowk.

According to the advisory, the public is requested to not use National Highway 48 from Hero Honda Chowk to Kherki Daula Toll Plaza between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

आमजन से अनुरोध है कि दिनांक 23-3-22 को सुबह 7:00 बजे से शाम 5:00 बजे तक हीरो हौंडा चौक से खेड़की दौला टोल प्लाजा तक राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 48 का प्रयोग ना करके @TrafficGGM द्वारा दर्शाए गए अन्य वैकल्पिक सड़क मार्गो से होते हुए अपनी यात्रा को सरल एवं सुगम बनाएं। — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) March 22, 2022

As per the plan, buses will not be allowed on the stretch.

Traffic from Jaipur will be directed to the southern peripheral road, just before Kherki Dhaulla toll (Givo Cut), and commuters can reach their destination via Sohna Road.

Traffic from Delhi is advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road.

"All traffic will be diverted at Hero Honda Chowk towards Subhash Chowk/ Pataudi Road," DCP (Traffic) Virender Singh Tomar said.

All heavy/goods vehicles are advised to take the KMP expressway from Panchgaon and Faridabad to go to Delhi

(With agency inputs)

