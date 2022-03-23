हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Traffic alert

Travelling on Delhi-Gurugram expressway today? Check routes to avoid traffic congestion

Gurugram Police have issued an advisory and a traffic diversion plan in view of a proposed protest march by the Ahirs, who are demanding that a regiment in the Army be named after the community.

Travelling on Delhi-Gurugram expressway today? Check routes to avoid traffic congestion
Public is requested to not use National Highway 48 from Hero Honda Chowk to Kherki Daula Toll Plaza between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM on March 23 (File photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Gurugram Police have issued an advisory and a traffic diversion plan in view of a proposed protest march on Wednesday (March 23) by the Ahirs, who are demanding that a regiment in the Army be named after the community.

Members of the community will be taking out the march on the National Highway 48 and the Police have issued the advisory to ensure smooth traffic from Kherki Dhaulla toll (Givo Cut) to Hero Honda Chowk.

According to the advisory, the public is requested to not use National Highway 48 from Hero Honda Chowk to Kherki Daula Toll Plaza between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

As per the plan, buses will not be allowed on the stretch.

Traffic from Jaipur will be directed to the southern peripheral road, just before Kherki Dhaulla toll (Givo Cut), and commuters can reach their destination via Sohna Road.

Traffic from Delhi is advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road.

"All traffic will be diverted at Hero Honda Chowk towards Subhash Chowk/ Pataudi Road," DCP (Traffic) Virender Singh Tomar said.

All heavy/goods vehicles are advised to take the KMP expressway from Panchgaon and Faridabad to go to Delhi

(With agency inputs)

