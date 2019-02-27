Hailstorm, thundershowers possibility in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cloudy Wednesday morning, with the weatherman predicting possibility of a hailstorm and thundershowers in the national capital during the day.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 21 degrees Celsius, according to a MeT department official. The MeT department has forecast light rain with possibility of hailstorm or thundershower during the day, the official said.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature settled at 9.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius.