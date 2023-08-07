Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Haryana Govt’s Bulldozer Action In Nuh, Calls It 'Collective Punishment'

New Delhi: AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the Haryana government’s bulldozer action in the aftermath of the communal violence in Nuh, calling the move a “collective punishment.” The AIIM MP also accused Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar of usurping the rights of the courts of law in ordering bulldozer action after the violence in Nuh and punishing innocent Muslims.

He was responding to Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata's statement that confidence-building measures are underway in the violence-hit area. "Confidence Building means buildings, homes, and medical shops, and shanties of one community (Muslims)should be Demolished without following due process to give collective punishment. The @mlkhattar government has usurped the rights of Courts of Law," he said in a tweet.





Four teams of Haryana Police have been formed to investigate the cause of the violence that erupted in Nuh and later on spread to other districts of the state. As illegal structures are being razed in the violence-hit Nuh from where stones were allegedly pelted on a religious procession during the clashes, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said that ban on the internet in the district will continue till the situation normalises.

"Ban on the internet will continue for now. Once we will witness changes in the situation we will lift it. An extra one hour has been added to the movement of the public from tomorrow when the Curfew will be lifted," Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said. M Ravi Kiran, ADGP, South Range said, "As of now 56 FIRs have been registered and 147 arrested. 4 teams have been formed and an investigation is underway."

As the drive against illegal constructions in the state continued for a third straight day, Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said that "Confidence-building" measures are underway and action is not being taken to target anyone.

Continuing their drive against illegal constructions in Haryana's Nuh, district administration authorities demolished a restaurant-cum-hotel which was used by hooligans to pelt stones during the recent violence there. "Confidence-building measures are underway, meeting held with both communities...Internet services suspended till August 8...," Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said.

Curfew Lifted In Nuh

Meanwhile, the curfew in the state was lifted for the movement of the public from 9 am to 1 pm on August 7. According to the order by Nuh District Magistrate, "ATMs opened in the MC area of Nuh, Tauru, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka and Pingwon and Nagina Block during the curfew relaxation period and Banks will remain open during the curfew period from 10 am to 3 pm for these areas. Cash transactions will be from 11 am to 2 pm only on August 7.”

Internet Ban To Continue

Moreover, the Haryana government announced on Sunday that mobile internet services will remain suspended in the Nuh district till August 8. The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in the district remain critical and tense.

"Whereas, it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner Nub that the law and order situation has been reviewed and the conditions are still critical and tense in the district," the statement said.

Furthermore, a four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) was stopped from entering Nuh district. After a four-member delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) was stopped from entering Nuh district, MP Binoy Viswam slammed the police for preventing them to visit violence-hit areas in Haryana, adding that hooligans, goons and fascists are allowed to roam freely in the state.

Police stopped the delegation from visiting violence-hit areas citing prohibitions under Section 144 CrPC. The four-member delegation including CPI Rajya Sabha MP, Binoy Viswam, CPI general secretary Amarjeet Kaur, party MP Sandosh Kumar P, and party leader Dariyav Singh Kashyap will visit violence-affected areas in Gurugram and Nuh districts.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam said, "We have seen it, this is the plight of the country today. The reality of the day, the Police are not allowing even us. That means that under this rule, even the freedom of movement is prohibited. Hooligans, goons and fascists can move freely...We have been prevented here and we wanted to protest over that. But we don't want to create a tussle here..."

14 Arrested, 55 FIRs Registered

Haryana police said that as many as 141 people have been arrested and 55 FIRs registered in connection with the violence and rioting in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday. Meanwhile, the Gurugram Police said it has filed 27 FIRs and arrested 38 accused persons, so far, in connection with the violence in Gurugram and adjoining districts following the clashes in Nuh.

"We have filed 27 FIRs and arrested 38 persons in connection with the recent violence in Gurugram. We have also taken 60 persons under preventive detention," Varun Kumar Dhahiya, Assistant Police Commissioner (Gurugram), said on Friday.

The toll in the violence that broke out between two groups stood at 6, including 2 police home guards, while another 88 were injured, police informed further. Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people—including around 20 policemen—injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.