CBI raids former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's home in Rohtak

Rohtak: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are conducting raids at the residence of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Haryana's Rohtak in connection with alleged land allocation irregularities case on Friday morning.

According to latest reports, the probe agency is conducting raids at more than 30 places in Delhi-NCR region.

A team of CBI officials is present at the residence of former Haryana Chief Minister BS Hooda in Rohtak, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/HwPB5TtvVz — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2019

In December last year, the CBI had filed a charge sheet against Hooda in connection with re-allotment of institution plot to AJL in Haryana's Panchkula in 2005.

"Over 30 places in Delhi and the National Capital Region, including Hooda`s Delhi residence, were raided in connection with alleged irregularities in land allotment between 2004 and 2007," a senior CBI official.

It is alleged that the 14 industrial plots in Panchkula, ranging from 496 square metres to 1,280 square metres, were allotted at throwaway prices after changes were made in the eligibility criteria during Hooda's tenure as the CM.

The 14 people who had been allotted land had submitted their applications on January 24, 2012, whereas the last date of submission was January 6, 2012, the FIR stated.

The central agency, which filed the charge sheet in a special court, has alleged that the reallotment of the plot, C-17, has caused a loss of Rs 67 lakh to the exchequer.

With agency inputs