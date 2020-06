An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 on the Richter scale hit Rohtak in Haryana on Saturday. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 5 km north-west of Rohtak. The tremors were felt in the area at 9.11 pm.

This is the fourth earthquake in the last four days. Earthquake tremors in Rohtak took place eight times in June.

Earlier on June 26, an earthquake of 2.8 magnitude had struck Rohtak.