ED files supplementary chargesheet against Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate sleuths on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet regarding recent attached properties of former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal chief Om Prakash Chautala in Disproportionate Assets case.

The chargesheet will come for consideration on May 16.

The ED officials had on April 15 attached four assets worth Rs 3.68 crores of Chautala under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The acquired properties included a flat, a plot, a house and land, located in Delhi and Sirsa in Haryana.

The Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case is based on a CBI FIR against Chautala for possession of alleged disproportionate assets.

"Chautala had acquired immovable properties at New Delhi, Panchkula and also constructed a residential house at Sirsa in Haryana out of the money received from undisclosed sources," the ED had said in a statement.